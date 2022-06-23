Military Man: Karan Thakur on playing an Army captain in 'Avrodh - The Siege Within 2'

Mumbai, June 23 'Bepanah Pyaarr' actor Karan Thakur talks about his role in the upcoming series 'Avrodh – The Siege Within 2'.

He says: "As an actor it is very delightful to play a fresh and challenging role. And 'Avrodh 2' came as an opportunity to me. I will be seen playing the role of an Army captain Farooq. I enjoyed shooting for the series, especially our outdoor shoots in Kashmir."

The actor shares further that shooting for the series was a learning experience.

He continues: "My character required intense acting. My performance involved a specific body language and gesture while delivering dialogues. I had to watch a lot of interviews of Army officers to portray the role. In fact I interacted with many Army people to understand the character. It was a learning experience. Even I got to work with many veterans which was just like an acting workshop."

'Avrodh 2' which also stars actors like Sanjay Suri, Rajesh Khattar, Neeraj Kabi will start streaming from June 24 on SonyLIV.

