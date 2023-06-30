Millind Gaba wishes his father on his birthday, pens sweet note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : Singer Millind Gaba on Friday wished his father on his birthday.

Milind took to Instagram to share a string of pictures of his father, Jeetu Gaba. He wrote in hindi, "there is a man who loves me more than I love myself. Happiest bday My power, Meri umar lage aapko Paa. @jeetu.gaba I love you moistest."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuFfVbwtJFw/

In the first monochrome picture, young Jeetu can be seen playing a musical instrument.

In the other image, he posted a poem for his father in hindi.

As soon as the post was uploaded, the singer's fans and industry friends chimed in the comments section.

Actor Akshara Singh wrote, "Happiest birthday to you uncle. God bless you always healthy and happy."

A fan wrote, "Papa's love for their child."

Another commented, "Lots of love to you uncle Happy birthday."

Millind is best known for crooning to songs such as 'Nazar Lag Jayegi', 'She Don't Know', 'Zindagi ki Paudi' and 'Yaar Mod Do'. He also made his acting debut in the Punjabi film Stupid 7. The singer was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT in 2021.

