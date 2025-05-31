Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Greets Audience With a Traditional ‘Namaste’ Gesture (Watch Video)

n a moment of pure elegance and grace, Thailand's Opal Suchata was crowned Miss World 2025 at the grand finale of the 72nd edition of the prestigious pageant, held in Hyderabad, Telangana. As the crowd erupted in applause, Opal walked the ramp, visibly emotional, with a serene smile and a graceful 'Namaste' gesture.

Wearing a stunning gown that embodied both strength and healing, Opal's victory was not only a testament to her beauty but also to her deep connection to her roots. The gown, which she described as a tribute to the powerful journey of "Opal For HER," was crafted from a delicate white fabric adorned with opal-like florals.

"The shimmering white fabric and delicate opal-like florals reflect women who choose hope over fear," Opal shared on her Instagram.

She also added, "The soft flare mirrors the ripple effect of compassionhow one heart can awaken many. Swarovski crystals sparkle like the inner light that guides us through darkness." This dress was much more than an outfit; it was a powerful symbol of resilience, transformation, and empowerment. "Just like the opal, I shine in my own light," Opal shared on her Instagram handle.

As the crown was placed on her head, Opal's victory marked a historic moment for Thailand, adding another feather to the country's cap in the global beauty contest. The reigning Miss World, Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic, passed on the crown during the ceremony.

While Thailand celebrated its win, India's hopes were dashed as Nandini Gupta, representing the country, did not make it into the Top 8. Nandini had been one of the 18 contestants to fast-track into the top 40 of the contest, but despite her standout performance, she was not able to reach the final stages of the competition.

The 72nd edition of Miss World has also been a historic one for India, as the country once again played host to the event following the highly successful 71st edition held in Mumbai.

