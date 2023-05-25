"Miss you every day": Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : Actor Sanjay Dutt, on Thursday, remembered his father Sunil Dutt on his 18th death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay dropped a video which has some unseen pictures of the father-son duo. He captioned the post, "Miss you every day, Dad. Your wisdom and guidance continue to inspire me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Sunil Dutt, who is best remembered for movies such as 'Mother India', 'Waqt', 'Padosan' and Sadhna' among others, died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005, in Mumbai.

He famously fell in love with Nargis after a fire broke out on the sets of their 1957 film Mother India and he reportedly rescued her.

They were said to have come closer while recuperating from the injuries. The couple tied the knot on March 11, 1958. Besides Priya, they're also parents to Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

In the early '80s, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and she died on May 3, 1981.

Sunil Dutt also worked as a politician. In 1984, he entered politics by joining the Congress. He remained a Member of the Parliament for five terms, until his death in 2005, from the Mumbai North West constituency.

He last appeared in the film 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in the romantic comedy film 'Ghudchadi' also starring Raveena Tandon, the sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' featuring Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari, and an untitled comedy film with actor Arshad Warsi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor