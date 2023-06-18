"Missing his charm, humour as an actor": Kangana Ranaut remembers Irrfan Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, took a stroll down memory and shared a picture with late actor Irrfan Khan.

"We were supposed to be Tiku and Sheru...today while we stand so close to its release...deeply missing Irfan saab his charm, humour and generosity as an actor," she wrote.

At the trailer launch of her production 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Kangana recently revealed that the project was earlier titled 'Divine Lovers' and she was supposed to do it with Irrfan.

"It feels like I am making yet another debut. This film is very special for me because I haven't told anyone yet, but this film was launched earlier. Many years ago, around six-seven years ago, Irrfan (Khan) sir and I were doing this film. We had invited the media and it was a big launch (event). That time the film was called Divine Lovers. Unfortunately, after that my director fell ill and then we tried making it for the next two-three years but it never took off," she said at the event.

The film got stalled because director Sai Kabir Srivastav felt severely ill for three to four years. Kangana said that when the filmmaker went back to working on the script, Irrfan passed away in April 2020.

'Tiku weds Sheru' stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

'Tiku weds Sheru' is all set to be released on Prime Video on June 23.

