Missing rapper Theophilus London found "safe and well"

American rapper Theophilus London, whose family members had filed a missing person report last week, has been found "safe and well."

On Thursday, London's cousin, Mikhail Noel, posted on Instagram that the rapper has been located. She shared a picture of him with the text, "At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!"

In the caption, she wrote, "Truly appreciate everyone's support in finding my cousin. It's refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all."

Noel was listed as a contact along with the LAPD when London was first reported missing on December 28.

When London was reported missing, his family said in a statement to Variety that the last time someone spoke with him was in July 2022 in Los Angeles.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son," his father said.

As per Variety, London, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, has been Grammy-nominated for best rap song and rap performance for Kanye West's 2015 single 'All Day', which he featured on with Paul McCartney and Allan Kingdom. His most recent album, 'Bebey', was released in January 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

