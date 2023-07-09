Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani passes away

Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani Chakraborty on 7 July passed away, confirmed Mithun’s youngest son Namashi Chakraborty. Yes, the news is true. Grandma is no longer with us." Namashi told Anand Bazaar Online.

Mourning the death of Shantirani Chakraborty, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh toom to Twitter and wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to Mithun Chakraborty for the loss of his mother. May Mithunda and her family bear this deep grief." Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty expressed his condolences and wrote on Twitter, “My sincere condolences to you and the entire family Dada @mithunda_off May her soul rest in peace. Earlier in April 2020, Mithun Chakraborty’s father Basantokumar Chakraborty passed away due to kidney failure