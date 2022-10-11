Mohanlal extends warm birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan

As Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older today, people across the world have taken to social media to celebrate his birthday. Actor Mohanlal extended warm birthday wishes to Big B on the occasion.

In a video message shared by Mohanlal's team. He said, "The name that evokes a gamut of emotions within our whole country. The greatest actor of our time, he has enriched Indian cinema and his presence continues to do so."

Mohanlal added," He is an endearing personality settled with companionate behaviour, charitable actions and humble disposition are admirable qualities that stand out. His dedication to work is an inspiration for all generations. His baritone voice and his varied characters has won for him the admiration and love of whole nation."

He shared his experience of working with the veteran actor.

Mohanlal said, "I have been fortunate to work with him in two films and the honour of sharing screen space with him is one of the highlights of my career. Something that I will always cherish. He is a wonderful human being. He is encouraging and patient with his co-stars."

Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal have worked together in Major Ravi's Malayalam movie 'Kandahar', which was released in 2010.

Mohanlal further said, "As Amitabh sir celebrates his 80th birthday, I wish him good health, happiness and many more years of continued service to Indian cinema. May the all-mighty bless him and keep him safe. With lots of love and prayers. Bachchan Sir happy birthday to you."

Big B began his career with the film 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969. He later appeared as Dr Bhaskar Banerjee in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Anand' (1971), for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Prakash Mehra's action film 'Zanjeer' (1973) established Bachchan as a star to look out for in the industry and since then, he has enthralled audiences with versatile roles.

As the megastar turned a year older on Tuesday, many fans queued up outside his Mumbai house to catch a glimpse of Bollywood's Shahenshah.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also extended his heartfelt greetings to Big B in a heartwarming post on Instagram.

"Adarniya Amit ji. Janamdin ki dher sari shubhkamnaye. Prabhu apko lambi aur swasth ayu pradan kare. Aap mere lie na keval abhineta ke roop me prernatamak hai balki akhri rasta se uuncha tak aapke sath kaam krke jeevan ke alag alag pehlu ke bare me seekhne ko bhaut kuch mila. (Dear Amit ji! Wishing you a very happy birthday. May God bless you with a long and healthy life. You are an inspiration to me. I have learnt a lot from you) @amitabhbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #Legend #Inspiration #Greatest #Actor," he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher have worked together in films like 'Akhree Rasta', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Paheli', and 'Mohabaatein' among others. The two are reuniting after several years for Sooraj Barjatya's film 'Uunchai' which is slated to be released on November 11 this year.

Ahead of his 80th birthday, the Agnipath actor came up with another new venture 'Goodbye', which is currently running in theatres. In the upcoming months, he will also be seen in 'The Intern' remake with Deepika Padukone and 'Project K'. He also has 'Uunchai' in his kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

