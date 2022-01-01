Mohanlal releases first look of directorial debut 'Barroz'

Chennai, Jan 1 Actor Mohanlal has released the first look of his eagerly-awaited film 'Barroz', which will mark his debut as a dirctor.

Taking to social media to release the first look, Mohanlal said, "Here's a toast to another year that rises before us. Wishing all good fortunes and prosperity upon each one of you! May this year turn out to be one of the most treasured time frames of your life! Happy New Year! Barroz First Look!"

Mohanlal plays the lead in the film, which is to be shot in 3D and which will feature Spanish actors Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo in important roles.

Written by Jijo Punnoose, who is known for having directed India's first 3D film, 'My Dear Kuttichathan', 'Barroz' will have ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan cranking the camera.

The ace Malayalam actor will be playing a genie that guards the treasure of Spanish explorer Vasco Da Gama in the film, which is being produced by Anthony Perumbavoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor