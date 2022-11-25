Mohanlal's Monster to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from Dec 2
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 25, 2022 05:00 PM 2022-11-25T17:00:00+5:30 2022-11-25T17:01:02+5:30
Veteran actor Mohanlal's latest film Monster will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 2, the streamer announced. Directed ...
Veteran actor Mohanlal's latest film Monster will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 2, the streamer announced.
Directed by Vysakh, the Malayalam-language feature film released in theatres countrywide in October.
A scary secret lies behind the charming #LuckySingh! #Monster starring the one and only Mohanlal, streaming from 2nd December in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the streamer posted on its official Instagram page.
Billed as a crime thriller, the movie features the 62-year-old actor in the role of Lucky Singh. The film has been penned by Udaykrishna.
Open in appView this post on Instagram