Mollywood actor Lalu Alex’s mother Annamma Chandy passes away

Mollywood actor Lalu Alex’s mother Annamma Chandy breathed her last on Wednesday. Annamma Chandy is survived by her children Lalu Alex, Laila, and Roy. The funeral function will be reportedly taking place on Thursday at 2:30 pm in Holy Kings Knanaya Catholic Forane church in Piravom.Annamma Chandy was married to her late husband Veliyil VE Chandy and previously during an interview with an online media channel, the Mollywood actor Lalu Alex opened up by saying that his mother supported him a lot when he decided to quit being a medical representative and turn into a full-time actor.

He reportedly said that he owes his mother a lot for supporting him while taking such a significant decision in his life.Lalu Alex started his film career with the movie ‘Ee Gaanam Marakkumo’ in the year 1978 and he also worked with the renowned director IV Sasi for the films ‘Thusharam’, ‘Ahimsa’ and ‘Thrishna’. Lalu Alex played several negative-shaded characters during the 90s and got much appreciation for his acting prowess. Later he also played several comedy roles and surprisingly those roles also got much appreciation from the audience.