Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz enjoys beach day in yellow bikini

Ileana D’Cruz, who is pregnant with her first baby, is ensuring she and her baby are getting the much-needed sun. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she stepped out for a quick sunbathe.In the photo she shared, Ileana was seen resting on a beach chair wearing a yellow bikini and a pair of chic sunglasses. The actress put her baby bump on display while smiling for the camera. Sharing the photo, Ileana wrote, “Soaked up some lovely sunshine. Think baby nugget loved it too."

In April, Ileana D’Cruz revealed her pregnancy, leaving everyone surprised. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a monochrome photograph of a onesie and a personalised pendant adorned with the initials “MAMA." However, she did not disclose the identity of the father of her child.For the unversed, Ileana was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone in the past but their marital status remained unclear. The actress hinted that they could have been married when she called him as the “best hubby ever" when they were together.