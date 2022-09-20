Monika Panwar: 'Jamtara 2' will be an invigorating ride

Mumbai, Sep 20 Actress Monika Panwar, who is gearing up for the second season of the crime drama 'Jamtara', said that the upcoming season will be a thrilling ride for the audience. Her character will emerge as a formidable force and a lot will rest heavily on her.

Throwing light on what it takes to play a headstrong character, Monika shared: "While the last season was about Gudiya finding her ground, this season will be the ultimate battle of survival for her. As an artist I enjoy portraying challenging roles that allow me to experience a range of varying emotions."

She lauds her director for extracting the best out of her as she further mentioned: "However I wouldn't have been able to walk on this path if it was not for our director - Soumendra Padhi. He is an excellent teacher. As an actor, it was an absolutely enriching experience to work with him - one to cherish. He guided me every step of the way as Gudiya's character arc kept evolving."

For her, the second season was a learning curve as she got to work along with some fine talents, and "Not to mention, when you are working with formidable actors like Amit Sial and Seema Pahwa - you inevitably end up learning so much. Without giving too much away, a lot is riding on Gudiya this season and it would be an absolutely invigorating ride to witness," she added.

'Jamtara 2' will see the phishing world opening up further with bigger stakes and greater threats as it will intricately weave in revenge, betrayal, politics and an unquenchable thirst for power with a shift in power dynamics as new players enter the game.

'Jamtara 2' will be stream on Netflix from September 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor