Monkey makes surprise appearance inside theatre showing Adipurush, audience chants 'Jai Sree Ram'

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer “Adipurush” hit the big screens today. The film was among the biggest talking points on the internet, with “Adipurush” remaining the top trend on Twitter. The film is a retelling of the epic Ramayana and also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.

At one theatre, a monkey made it appearance during the film’s screening as it peeped inside the theatre from what appeared to be a window. A video showed audience screaming in excitement and chanting “Jai Shri Ram” upon spotting the monkey.The special screening of the film was organised for school students at a PVR multiplex in Mumbai, where an idol of Lord Hanuman was placed in the front row ahead of the screening.