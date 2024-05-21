'Most Gorgeous Teacher' Sushmita Sen Was Crowned Miss Universe 30 Years Ago This Day

Sushmita Sen brought pride to India by winning the esteemed Miss Universe pageant in 1994. It has been 30 years since May 21. In an interview, Sushmita Sen revealed how she designed her winning dress. 'Arya' actress took Instagram and posted throwback photo of her were young Sushmita is seen holding baby girl in her hand. Looking at photo it looks like it is during the initial days of her pageant.

While posting photo she posted long caption which says “This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18 yr old me, life’s most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day. This captured moment is 30 yrs old today as is India’s first ever Victory at Miss Universe!!! What a journey it’s been & continues to be….Thank you, India, for always being my greatest identity & strength!! Thank you, Philippines, for the unending love & belonging…Three decades & counting!! mahalkita I remember & celebrate your grace my beautiful @carogomezfilm 🥰💋 #teamo"

On work front Sushmita Sen was last seen in Arya and Taali. In Taali she played a lead character of transgender women Gauri Sawant. Her acting is being praised by audience.