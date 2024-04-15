Mouni Roy shares special birthday wish for Mandira Bedi, says, "May you be blessed with love.."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 : As actor Mandira Bedi turned a year older today, Mouni Roy posted a heartfelt birthday wish for her. She also shared a number of photos and videos in which the two are seen posing for the camera in their stunning attire.

Taking to her Instagram stories she posted several photos and videos and wrote, "As you celebrate another year, may you be blessed with love, joy, and cheer. May your dreams and goals come true. And may happiness always be with you. Happy Birthday, my dearest M."

The 'Naagin' actress is seen clad in a flared long dress, while Mandira Bedi is wearing a black and white chequered fitted mini dress.

In the other picture, both Mouni and Mandira can be seen hugging each other. The caption reads, "The very best there is, happy happy M." There is also a video of the birthday girl cutting the cake as friends surrounding her cheer and clap. In this clip, Mouni called Bedi her 'inspiration.'

Born on April 15, 1972, Mandira is a popular actor and TV presenter. She has been part of several movies including 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Badal', 'Shaadi Ka Laddoo', 'Meerabai Not Out', and many more

Talking about her TV shows, she was seen in 'Shanti', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' , 'CID', 'Fear Factor India', and others.

On the other hand, Mouni started her career with Ektaa Kapoor's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She was also seen in the Bollywood movie 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva'.

