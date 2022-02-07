MP govt to set up music academy, state award in Lata Mangeshkar's memory

Bhopal, Feb 7 The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced to set up a music academy and a museum in memory of Lata Mangeshkar at her birthplace, Indore.

A statue of the singer will also be installed in Indore. Along with these, a state award will be named after Lata Mangeshkar, which would be given to artists on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

The announcement came a day after the legendary singer died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday after multi-organ failure.

She was born in a locality near a Gurudwara in Indore on September 28, 1929.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday recalled that in 2017, Lata Mageshkar had a telephonic conversation with him saying that she wanted to participate in the Narmada Seva Yatra, but her health did not allow her to do so.

"She (Lata Mangeshkar) is the daughter of Madhya Pradesh and we all are proud of her. She will always remain amid us with her melodious songs. The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a college after Lata Mangeshkar, besides a museum and a musical academy in her birth place in Indore," Chouhan said.

The state government on Sunday declared a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the legendary singer.

