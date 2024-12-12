MP Shocker: Theatre Canteen Owner Bites Man's Ear Over Food Bill During Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' Screening

A heated altercation over a snacks bill during the screening of "Pushpa 2: The Rule" in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, escalated when a theatre canteen owner allegedly bit a customer’s ear, police reported. The incident occurred on Sunday at Kailash Talkies in the Inderganj area. According to officials, Shabbir, the victim, visited the canteen during the movie interval to purchase snacks. An argument ensued when canteen owner Raju accused Shabbir of not paying his bill.

The verbal clash turned violent as Raju, along with three associates, allegedly assaulted Shabbir. In the scuffle, Raju reportedly bit Shabbir’s ear, threatening to kill him, according to the FIR filed by the victim. Shabbir lodged a complaint with the police on Monday, and a case was registered against the accused on Tuesday following his medical report, Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma confirmed. An investigation into the incident is underway.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule," directed by Sukumar, released on December 5 with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise" stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.