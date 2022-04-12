Mrinalini Ravi shakes a leg for 'Arabic Kuthu' from 'Beast'

Chennai, April 12 Celebrities simply can't seem to stop themselves from dancing to the highly addictive Tamil chartbuster 'Arabic Kuthu' from director Nelson Dilipkumar's upcoming action entertainer 'Beast', featuring actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde.

The first single from the film, which was released a good two months ago and which has received a whopping 292 million views on YouTube so far, still has several actors dancing to it.

The latest actress to put out a video of herself shaking a leg to the peppy dance number is actress Mrinalini Ravi.

Just a day before the film is to hit screens, the actress took to Twitter to post a video of her dancing to the number with a couple of friends.

She tweeted, "Never too late for this one #HalaMathiHabibo #ArabicKuthu."

Several actresses have already danced to the number including Aashna Zaveri, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh and Yaashica Anand.

Set to tune by Anirudh, who also has sung the peppy number along with Jonita Gandhi, the song has lyrics by actor Sivakarthikeyan.

