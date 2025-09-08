MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here

New York [US], September 8 : The MTV Video Music Awards hosted a music gala at the New York Arena on Sunday, which featured performances from Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Ricky Martin and others, reported Variety.

Lady Gaga was the top winner at the MTV Video Music Awards, with four honours in a show, followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter, who are tied for the second-most with three each, according to the outlet.

Grande's three wins included Video of the Year for 'Brighter Days Ahead.' Grande also had a big look on the telecast while presenting the Video Vanguard Award to Mariah Carey, reported Variety.

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter won Best Album for Short n' Sweet and Best Visual Effects for 'Manchild'.

As for the performance, the singer Sabrina Carpenter used her performance of her song 'Tears' during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards to advocate for transgender rights, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Doechii's 'Anxiety' bagged the VMA for Best Hip Hop, while Sabrina Carpenter won the Best Pop Artist at the event.

Here is a complete list of the winners of the MTV VMA 2025.

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande - 'Brighter Days Ahead'

Best Pop Artist

Sabrina Carpenter

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii - 'Anxiety'

Best Rock

Coldplay - 'All My Love'

Best Latin

Shakira - 'Soltera'

Best Long Form Video

Ariana Grande - 'Brighter Days Ahead'

Video for Good

Charli XCX - 'Guess' ft. Billie Eilish

Best Direction

Lady Gaga - 'Abracadabra'

Best Art Direction

Lady Gaga - 'Abracadabra'

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar - 'Not Like Us'

Best Editing

Tate McRae - 'Just Keep Watching'

Best Choreography

Doechii - 'Anxiety'

Best Visual Effects

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Manchild'

Best Group

Blackpink

Best Collaboration

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - 'Die With a Smile'

Best Pop

Ariana Grande - 'Brighter Days Ahead'

Best Album

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Short n' Sweet'

MTV Push Performance of the Year

Katseye - 'Touch'

Song of the Year

Rose & Bruno Mars - 'Apt.'

Best Afrobeats

Tyla - 'Push 2 Start'

Best K-Pop

Lisa Featuring Doja Cat & Raye - 'Born Again'

Best Country

Megan Moroney - 'Am I Okay?'

Artist of the Year

Lady Gaga

Song of the Summer

Tate McRae - 'Just Keep Watching'

Best Alternative

Sombr - 'Back to Friends'

Best R&B

Mariah Carey - 'Type Dangerous'

Best New Artist

Alex Warren

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Mariah Carey

Rock the Bells Visionary Award

Busta Rhymes

Latin Icon Award

Ricky Martin

The MTV VMAs 2025 were held at New York's UBS Arena on Sunday.

