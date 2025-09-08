MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga bags top honours followed by Sabrina Carpenter; Check full winners list here
New York [US], September 8 : The MTV Video Music Awards hosted a music gala at the New York Arena on Sunday, which featured performances from Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Ricky Martin and others, reported Variety.
Lady Gaga was the top winner at the MTV Video Music Awards, with four honours in a show, followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter, who are tied for the second-most with three each, according to the outlet.
Grande's three wins included Video of the Year for 'Brighter Days Ahead.' Grande also had a big look on the telecast while presenting the Video Vanguard Award to Mariah Carey, reported Variety.
Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter won Best Album for Short n' Sweet and Best Visual Effects for 'Manchild'.
As for the performance, the singer Sabrina Carpenter used her performance of her song 'Tears' during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards to advocate for transgender rights, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Doechii's 'Anxiety' bagged the VMA for Best Hip Hop, while Sabrina Carpenter won the Best Pop Artist at the event.
Here is a complete list of the winners of the MTV VMA 2025.
Video of the Year
Ariana Grande - 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Best Pop Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Best Hip-Hop
Doechii - 'Anxiety'
Best Rock
Coldplay - 'All My Love'
Best Latin
Shakira - 'Soltera'
Best Long Form Video
Ariana Grande - 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Video for Good
Charli XCX - 'Guess' ft. Billie Eilish
Best Direction
Lady Gaga - 'Abracadabra'
Best Art Direction
Lady Gaga - 'Abracadabra'
Best Cinematography
Kendrick Lamar - 'Not Like Us'
Best Editing
Tate McRae - 'Just Keep Watching'
Best Choreography
Doechii - 'Anxiety'
Best Visual Effects
Sabrina Carpenter - 'Manchild'
Best Group
Blackpink
Best Collaboration
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - 'Die With a Smile'
Best Pop
Ariana Grande - 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Best Album
Sabrina Carpenter - 'Short n' Sweet'
MTV Push Performance of the Year
Katseye - 'Touch'
Song of the Year
Rose & Bruno Mars - 'Apt.'
Best Afrobeats
Tyla - 'Push 2 Start'
Best K-Pop
Lisa Featuring Doja Cat & Raye - 'Born Again'
Best Country
Megan Moroney - 'Am I Okay?'
Artist of the Year
Lady Gaga
Song of the Summer
Tate McRae - 'Just Keep Watching'
Best Alternative
Sombr - 'Back to Friends'
Best R&B
Mariah Carey - 'Type Dangerous'
Best New Artist
Alex Warren
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
Mariah Carey
Rock the Bells Visionary Award
Busta Rhymes
Latin Icon Award
Ricky Martin
The MTV VMAs 2025 were held at New York's UBS Arena on Sunday.
