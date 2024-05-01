'Mufasa: The Lion King' director Barry Jenkins addresses concerns over creative freedom

Washington [US], May 1 : Barry Jenkins, the acclaimed director behind 'Moonlight' and 'If Beale Street Could Talk,' has spoken out in defence of his involvement in Disney's upcoming live-action prequel, 'Mufasa: The Lion King,' after facing criticism on social media.

Following the release of the first 'Mufasa' trailer, Jenkins found himself at the centre of a backlash from some fans who questioned his decision to helm a mainstream project under the Disney banner, according to Variety.

Responding to accusations of working within a "soulless machine," Jenkins emphasised the profound impact of 'The Lion King' on audiences worldwide.

In a series of interactions on X, Jenkins refuted claims that his creative integrity would suffer in the realm of film franchises.

He highlighted the universal experience of children connecting with the story of 'The Lion King,' emphasising its ability to evoke communal empathy and engage audiences across languages and cultures.

https://twitter.com/midereres_k/status/1784958188078449088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1784960376502911136%7Ctwgr%5Efc6b1a709c8a374a63dc63faab3d041f76662da3%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fvariety.com%2F2024%2Ffilm%2Fnews%2Fmufasa-barry-jenkins-reacts-disney-soulless-machine-1235988176%2F

Addressing concerns over creative freedom, Jenkins stressed the importance of working to create freedom within existing worlds rather than assuming it is denied.

He underscored his commitment to storytelling that resonates with audiences and reflects his artistic vision.

In a recent interview obtained by Variety, Jenkins reflected on the journey of filmmaking, emphasising the importance of achieving creative fulfilment over time.

He expressed confidence in his ability to navigate the world of established franchises while staying true to his artistic vision.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' is slated to premiere in theatres on December 20, promising audiences a fresh perspective on the beloved Disney classic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor