Mugdha Chaphekar shares plans for Gudi Padwa

Mumbai, March 22 'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Mugdha Chaphekar shared her plans for celebrating Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo which is observed on the first day of Chaitra month.

The actress also talked about special delicacies she would love to enjoy on this festival.

For Maharashtr and Konkanis, it is a new year, where people celebrate the beginning of the harvest season with traditional delicacies.

The actress is excited about celebrating Gudi Padwa, especially this year because she wasn't able to celebrate it in the last two years.

She shared: "I am a Maharashtrian and a true blue Mumbaikar. So Gudhi Padwa is one of the most important festivals for me. Since childhood, I have had these beautiful memories. We wake up at sunrise and raise the Gudhi(flag)."

