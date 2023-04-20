Mughal saga 'Taj: Divided by Blood' renewed for second season

Mumbai, April 20 The streaming series 'Taj: Divided by Blood', which stars an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul, and Aashim Gulati, has been renewed for second season.

The makers of the show recently hosted the success party of the first season in the Juhu area of Mumbai where they announced the second season. Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who essays the role of Anarkali in the series, was snapped along with the cast and team of the series at the success party. She wore a cobalt blue bodycon dress with marble finish and had her hair neatly tied in a bun.

Set in the 16th century, 'Taj: Divided by Blood' is a historical fiction about Mughal emperor Akbar and the war of transfer of power among his three sons - Salim, Murad, and Daniyal.

