Mumbai cyber crime files chargesheet against Raj Kundra in pornography case

The Mumbai Cyber Crime has filed a chargesheet against businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and others in connection with the case of producing and streaming pornographic content. The Mumbai Cyber Crime last week has filed over 1000 page chargesheet in the Esplanade court.

We have got to know from media reports that The Mumbai Cyber Crime has filed a chargesheet in the said matter before the court. We shall be present before the court to comply with the due process of Law and Collect a copy of the chargesheet, said Patil.

However, whatever allegations we could understand from the FIR and media reports, it can be safely concluded that my client has nothing to do with the said crime. There is no prima facie case made out against him. We shall follow the due process of Law and ensure that he gets justice, he said.