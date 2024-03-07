Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Jacqueline Fernandez's Building in Bandra

A fire broke out at Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's building in Mumbai's Bandra on Wednesday night. According to local sources, the fire reportedly started in a kitchen on the 13th floor of the building. Jacqueline Fernandez's residence, described as a lavish 5 BHK apartment, is located in the same building.

A civic official, quoted by PTI, stated that the fire broke out in the residential building on Nargis Dutt Road around 8 PM. The caller indicated that the blaze was confined to a room on the 14th floor of the Nawroj Hill Society. Jacqueline Fernandez acquired her luxurious new residence in the prestigious Pali Hill neighborhood of Bandra West, Mumbai, in 2023.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen next in Welcome to the Jungle, with Akshay Kumar. The film stars a massive ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh, besides Jacqueline.