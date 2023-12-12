Mumbai Police forms SIT to probe death of Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian

Mumbai Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday to investigate the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to reports, Senior Inspector Chimaji Adhav from Malvani police station will lead the investigation, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Bansal overseeing the probe.

The circumstances surrounding Salian's death led to political controversy, with the BJP, then in opposition, accusing the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of suppressing the matter. In the winter session last year, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a BJP member, announced the formation of an SIT to investigate Salian's death.

The SIT investigation is anticipated to reveal additional information, bringing forth various reports and evidence. Some leaders have raised suspicions of murder in Salian's case and attempted to implicate MLA Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Last week, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar emphasized the long-standing demand for an SIT in the case, stating that it would dispel doubts. When questioned about the SIT probe into Salian's death, Uddhav Thackeray expressed a lack of official information and stated that if any official details emerge, they would be disclosed. He warned against false allegations and asserted that the truth would be revealed in response to any unfounded claims."

Who is Disha Salian?

Disha Salian, a talent manager in Mumbai, passed away on June 8, 2020, under mysterious circumstances. The post-mortem was conducted on June 11, raising questions about the two-day delay in performing the autopsy. Some concerns were raised about the handling of the case and the delay in conducting the autopsy. The circumstances surrounding Disha Salian's death have prompted various questions, and the investigation is ongoing.