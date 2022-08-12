Mumbai Police visits Ranveer Singh's residence to issue summons

A team from Mumbai Police Friday went to actor Ranveer Singh's residence to issue him summons to appear before the police in connection with an FIR registered against him at Chembur police station for posting his nude photographs on his Instagram account.

The actor was not at his residence and the police were told that he would be back on August 16 when the police team will once again visit his residence to serve the summons. The Mumbai Police had on July 26 registered an FIR against the actor for allegedly posting photographs from his nude photoshoot for the Paper Magazine on his Instagram account. The action came after the president of a city-based NGO lodged a complaint with the police.