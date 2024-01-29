Munawar Faruqui Wins Bigg Boss 17, Takes Home Cash and a Car

Bigg Boss 17 finale began with the Top 5 finalists, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra, competing against each other for the coveted trophy. Beating Ankita, Abhishek, Arun, and Mannara, standup comedian Munawar lifted the trophy, Rs 50 lakh cash and a car. Abhishek Kumar, demonstrating his resilience and skill throughout the season, clinched the first runner-up position on 'Bigg Boss 17', falling short of surpassing the widespread popularity of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Talking about the grand finale night, there were some scintillating performances by the top 5 and former contestants kept the audiences entertained. There were several other guests who entertained the viewers. Ankita Lokhande performs on 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' title track with husband Vicky Jain on the 'Bigg Boss 17' finale. Samarth and Isha also perform on the show, expressing their strong bond and repaired relationship. They dance to the song 'You are my Soniya' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...'.

The latest season has been witness to many emotional moments, friendships and fights in the Bigg Boss house. It began with almost 21 contestants, and it went on for 15 weeks. According to our Social Media poll conducted by Lokmat Times, there was a close contest between Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar for the trophy. Both of them have had noticeable journeys on the show and are extremely popular with the masses.