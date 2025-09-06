Munawar Faruqui’s Next Big Leap: Debut Film & Exciting New Series

From the stand-up stage to the small screen and now towards the silver screen, Munawar Faruqui has steadily transformed into a multifaceted star who refuses to be boxed into one identity. Having come a long way from his beginnings as a comedian with just a mic and an audience, he is now gearing up for his boldest step yet a brand-new web show and his debut film, both set to go on floors almost simultaneously.

The revelation came during his candid conversation on a podcast with Prakhar Gupta, where Munawar opened up about his packed creative slate. “I am hosting a TV show for the next 3 months. We also have a new show in its final draft stage, which will go on floors soon. The shoot for the second season of First Copy is already complete and will release by the end of this year. Alongside that, we will begin work on a new web series and a new film, both going on floors around the same time. In between, I also have my stand-up shows planned. Internationally, there are many locations still left to cover, and we are gradually completing those as well.”

While he remains tight-lipped about the genres and storylines, the double reveal is poised to spark massive curiosity—will Munawar’s film debut showcase his natural comic timing, or will he surprise fans with a completely different avatar? And what fresh format will his new show bring to audiences already hooked to his journey?

With First Copy Season 2 ready to drop and international tours filling his calendar, Munawar is clearly moving into a new league. But it’s the parallel launch of a show and a film that signals just how far he’s come and how much further he’s determined to go