Music director Thaman tests positive for COVID-19
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 7, 2022 05:19 PM2022-01-07T17:19:37+5:302022-01-07T17:19:56+5:30
Music composer S Thaman tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He revealed that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself as per doctor's advice. , “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, despite taking all the necessary precautions and being double vaccinated. I have quarantined myself and am following safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.” Urging everyone to follow the Covid protocols, he added: “I request everyone who have come in contact with me to please get themselves tested. I urge everyone to follow the Covid safety protocols and get vaccinated. Stay safe. Always grateful for your support.”
God bless ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b7a5CCnYbv— thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 7, 2022
Many prominent South stars have tested positive for the deadly virus recently, leading to a delay in film shoots and releases. Yesterday, Mahesh Babu tested positive for coronavirus, putting a halt to the shooting of his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Earlier, Manchu Manoj and his sister Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna, Namrata Shirodkar’s sister Shilpa Shiordkar and Meena also tested COVID-19 positive. On the work front, Thaman has Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Bheemla Nayak, Ghani, Godfather, Thank You, NBK107, Ram Charan-Shankar project, and Trivikram-Mahesh Babu film in the pipeline.