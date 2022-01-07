Music director Thaman tests positive for COVID-19

Music composer S Thaman tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He revealed that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself as per doctor's advice. , “Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, despite taking all the necessary precautions and being double vaccinated. I have quarantined myself and am following safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.” Urging everyone to follow the Covid protocols, he added: “I request everyone who have come in contact with me to please get themselves tested. I urge everyone to follow the Covid safety protocols and get vaccinated. Stay safe. Always grateful for your support.”

Many prominent South stars have tested positive for the deadly virus recently, leading to a delay in film shoots and releases. Yesterday, Mahesh Babu tested positive for coronavirus, putting a halt to the shooting of his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Earlier, Manchu Manoj and his sister Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna, Namrata Shirodkar’s sister Shilpa Shiordkar and Meena also tested COVID-19 positive. On the work front, Thaman has Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Bheemla Nayak, Ghani, Godfather, Thank You, NBK107, Ram Charan-Shankar project, and Trivikram-Mahesh Babu film in the pipeline.

