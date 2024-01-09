Music Maestro Ustad Rashid Khan Passes Away at 55

Renowned music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, undergoing treatment for prostate cancer in a Kolkata hospital, has sadly passed away at the age of 55. The celebrated artist was on a ventilator and receiving oxygen support during his medical care.

According to the India Today reports, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow over Ustad Rashid Khan's demise, announcing that the late maestro would receive a gun salute during his final rites scheduled for tomorrow. The mortal remains of Ustad Rashid Khan will be placed at Rabindra Sadan, allowing people to pay their last respects before the funeral proceedings.

Ustad Rashid Khan marked his entry into the world of music at the age of eleven with his inaugural concert. In 1978, at the age of 12, he showcased his talents at an ITC concert in Delhi. Following Nissar Hussain Khan's move to the ITC Sangeet Research Academy (SRA) in Calcutta in April 1980, Rashid Khan, at 14, also joined the academy. In 1994, he gained formal recognition as a musician at the academy.

The maestro received accolades for his contributions, earning the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2006. In 2022, the Indian Government honored him with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, in recognition of his significant contributions to the field of art.