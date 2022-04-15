Music man Ravi Basrur savours success of 'KGF 2'

Hyderabad, April 15 Kannada music director Ravi Basrur, has primarily composed music for Kannada films, and of course, 'KGF 2' has been his calling card.

Ravi Basrur is back in the spotlight now that his magnum opus 'KGF: Chapter 2' has been released.

'KGF 2' has opened to strong occupancy, and the film's music composer Ravi Basrur, as well as director Prashanth Neel and Yash, have received a lot of praise.

The film's lifelines are the BGM and music score, according to some popular 'KGF: Chapter 2' reviews.

Ravi's next music composition will be for Prabhas' highly anticipated film 'Salaar' and Prabhas fans appear to be overjoyed, as the expectations are now high.

Ravi Basrur has been working in the industry since 2012, but his fame has grown since the release of 'KGF', and he is now being approached for major projects.

In addition to Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's movie 'Salaar', he has 'Kabza,' starring Upendra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor