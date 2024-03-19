"My first love": Parineeti Chopra pens adorable birthday wish for brother Sahaj Chopra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 : Actor Parineeti Chopra, on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday note for brother Sahaj Chopra.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actor dropped unseen pictures on Instagram and wrote, " My first love, my child, my soulmate. I must have done everything right, in every lifetime, to be blessed with a brother like you. Happy bdayyy stoooopid boiiiii! You are my life. Now get ready and come fast na? Late ho rahe hain. @thisissahajchopra."

Soon after the actor shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.

Amar Singh Chamkila, his wife Amarjot Kaur along with the members of their musical band were assassinated on March 8, 1988.

