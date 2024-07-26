'My Mother Ensured I Enjoyed Childhood': Ahsaas Channa Opens Up about Balancing Studies and Acting Career in Her Early Days

Ahsaas Channa, a prominent figure in the world of web shows, has gained popularity through her roles in 'Girls Hostel', 'Half CA', and the recent hit 'Kota Factory', where she portrays Shivani, a NEET aspirant. With a career spanning 18 years, she began as a child artist in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' and later starred in 'Oh My Friend Ganesha' and so on.

In an interview with Lokmattimes.com, Ahsaas shared insights into balancing her acting career with her education. She explained, “For me, balancing acting and academics was not a big task. My mother made sure that I enjoyed my childhood, and we purposely avoided daily soaps because we knew they would take a lot of time. I did most of the films during my summer vacation."

She further added, "Even if I was acting during my school days, I used to take only film roles that would occupy me for a maximum of 20 days. I used to go to school and then on shoot, and during break, I used to study." She said even if she missed out on school, she had enough people to make sure that she was updated with what was happening in school.

Ahsaas further added that she used to love shooting and being on the set. On the work front, Ahsaas will be seen in Mismatched season 3, Half CA.