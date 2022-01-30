My name is Salman Khan: Sultan star meets John Travolta at awards show in Riyadh

Salman Khan met Hollywood star John Travolta at an awards show in Riyadh recently and even posed for a picture with him. The two smiled as they sat on adjacent chairs. They were both dressed in black suits. The picture was shared on Twitter by trade analyst Girish Johar. Fans reacted to the post, with one comment saying, “Two legends.” Others showered love on Salman. “India’s biggest megastar,” a fan called him, while another wrote, “Salman naam kaafi hai (The name Salman is enough).”

A video shared by Khan's fan clubs sees him walking up to Travolta and praising him for his "amazing" performances. With a big smile on his face, Salman also introduced himself to the Hollywood legend saying, "I work in the Indian film industry. My name is Salman Khan."While the 'Grease' actor received a Lifetime Achievement Award, Salman was honoured with the Personality of the Year award. On the work front, Salman has number of films in his kitty including 'Tiger 3' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with South star Pooja Hegde. He will also be seen in an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan'.