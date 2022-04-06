Naga Chaitanya bags Venkat Prabhu's Tamil-Telugu bilingual film

Actor Naga Chaitanya will be seen headlining filmmaker Venkat Prabhu's upcoming bilingual film.

The untitled film, which will be the actor's 22nd project, will be in Tamil and Telugu.

With this particular project, Naga Chaitanya is marking his debut in Tamil cinema. Interestingly, Venkat Prabhu will make his foray Telugu industry with this bilingual.

Talking about the film, Venkat Prabhu said, "I am aware of Naga Chaitanya's strengths and the sensibilities of Telugu audiences and hence I have prepared a winning script for the movie. It is an out and out commercial entertainer. The film will not only have many noted actors but also have signed some popular technicians who will take care of different crafts."

Touted as a commercial entertainer, the film will be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and presented by Pavan Kumar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor