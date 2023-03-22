Nandamuri Balakrishna's first look from #NBK108 out on Ugadi

Hyderabad, March 22 Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna has joined forces with successful director Anil Ravipudi for his latest project tentatively titled #NBK108. On the festive occasion of Ugadi which is celebrated as Telugu New Year, the makers have released the star's first look from the movie which promises to be a mass entertainer.

They have released two posters that present Balakrishna in two different avatars.

Dressed in traditional attire, Balakrishna appears in a salt-and-pepper look in the first poster. He is shown wearing sacred threads on his neck and hand. There is a tattoo inked on Balakrishna's hand.

The second poster presents him in an aggressive avatar with a beard and handlebar moustache, the rising sun behind Balakrishna. He looks much younger here. The two posters are mass-appealing and generate a lot of curiosity. The tagline- 'This time beyond your imagination' further hikes the interest.

The movie is expected to combine Balakrishna's style of mass appeal and Anil Ravipudi's style of commercial elements. This prestigious project in the crazy combination is being produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens.

The movie features the happening actress Sreeleela playing a very crucial role, while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the heroine opposite Balakrishna.

#NBK 108 will have leading craftsmen taking care of different crafts. S Thaman, who scored the music for Balakrishna's last two movies, is composing tunes for #NBK108. The collision of three forces, Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi, and S Thaman, under the successful production of Shine Screens, is set to create history.

