Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'NBK108' is titled 'Bhagavanth Kesari'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 : Makers of the upcoming action film 'NBK108' starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Arjun Rampal on Thursday unveiled the official title.

Taking to Instagram, Nandamuri Balakrishna dropped his first look poster with a title announcement.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Anna has come down now mass massacre starts. Presenting #NandamuriBalakrishna in & as #BhagavanthKesari."

The film tentatively titled 'NBK108' is now officially as 'Bhagavanth Kesari'.

It's the character name of Balakrishna in this first-of-its-kind actioner and the caption 'I Don't Care' indicate his unrestrained attitude.

The title logo is designed strikingly with the State Emblem of India (the Lion Capital of Ashoka) interleaved in it. Balakrishna sports a salt-and-pepper look while donning an intense avatar. He wears a brown color Kurta and formal pants with a stole wrapped around his neck.

Sitting on his knee, Balakrishna hits a weapon on the ground to his aggression.

The film is being directed by Anil Ravipudi. This project is being produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens banner.

Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the movie and Sreeleela will be seen in a crucial role. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is making his Tollywood debut with the movie.

S Thaman composes tunes for the film, while C Ram Prasad takes care of cinematography. Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action part.

The shoot is presently underway in Hyderabad and 'Bhagavanth Kesari' is scheduled for its theatrical release for Vijayadasami (Dussehra).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor