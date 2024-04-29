Naqiyah Haji opens up on how she expects audience to react to 'Shaitani Rasmein' dance sequence

Mumbai, April 29 Actress Naqiyah Haji, who portrays the role of Nikki in the show 'Shaitani Rasmein', participated in choreographing a special dance sequence for an upcoming episode.

In the upcoming episode, Naqiyah, along with her on-screen sister-in-law, portrayed by Surbhi Shukla, and her mother-in-law, played by Richa Soni, unite for a mission to confront Chaya Dayan, portrayed by Sreejita De.

Discussing the sequence, Naqiyah said: "Dancing has forever been my greatest passion. I'm particularly thrilled about filming this special sequence where, in character as Nikki, I perform a dance to divert Chaaya Dayan's attention. Meanwhile, my character's mother-in-law and sister-in-law, portrayed by Richa Soni and Surbhi Shukla, respectively, embark on a mission to uncover Chaya Dayan's hidden past to ultimately defeat her."

"Balancing my acting commitments with my love for dancing has always been challenging due to my hectic shooting schedule. However, seizing the opportunity for the upcoming episode, I not only indulged in my passion but also had a chance to share my inputs with our main choreographer to craft the dance," she shared.

Naqiyah is thrilled about this sequence, as it allowed her to reconnect with her passion.

"It was an incredibly enjoyable experience, and I felt genuinely happy throughout, from rehearsals to performing in front of the camera. I hope to have more opportunities to dance, and I'm confident that the audience will sense my joy through my expressions. The adrenaline rush of keeping Chaya distracted will bring an exciting edge to the scene, and I'm certain our audience will relish every moment of it," she added.

'Shaitani Rasmein' airs Monday to Saturday at 10 p.m. on Star Bharat.

