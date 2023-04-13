National Award-winning actress Uttara Baokar passes away in Pune

Veteran film and television actress Uttara Baokar passed away at a Pune hospital following prolonged illness on Tuesday at the age of 79. A consummate performer, Baokar excelled in Mrinal Sen’s Ek Din Achanak as the wife of a professor who doesn’t return home.

The film earned her the national award for best supporting actress. She was also lauded for her work in Govind Nihalani’s Tamas and Rukmavati Ki Haveli. Uttara Baokar, who studied acting at the National School of Drama (NSD), played various roles in different plays such as Padmavati in Mukyhamantri, Mena in Mena Gurjari, Desdemona in Shakespeare's Othello, mother in playwright Girish Karnad's Tughlaq, among others.