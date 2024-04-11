National Pet Day: Shilpa Shetty shares video of her fur babies Truffle, Simba

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 : As it is National Pet Day, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video with her fur babies Truffle and Simba to mark this day.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa treated fans with a cute video featuring herself and her two pets.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "In a world full of chaos, they are my peace. Wishing everyone a paw-fect #NationalPetDay from Truffle, Simba, and me! #furryfriends #blessed."

As soon as the video was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "This is super cute."

Another user commented, "Soo adorable."

"Your connection with them truly embodies inner peace. Beautiful video," another user comment read.

It is true that pets give us unconditional love and care. They become family members, and a National Pet Day is a unique opportunity to dedicate a day to your pet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor