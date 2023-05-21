Navya Naveli Nanda gives glimpse of Ahmedabad diaries

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 21 : Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda explored the old part of Ahmedabad and captured the essence of the city.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the young entrepreneur shared a string of pictures. She captioned the post, "Old Town Ahmedabad by night."

The pictures showcased everything from the city's historic structures to its busy markets and its street food.

Admirers React to Navya's post from the city.

Film director and screenwriter, Zoya Akhtar asked, "When you back?".

A fan wrote, "You are such a great person with a great heart. god bless you."

Earlier on Saturday, Navya had dropped a video of herself driving a tractor in the village of Gujarat on her Instagram. Navya was also seen meeting women at a gathering that Aara Health had organised while wearing a white printed suit. They talked while seated on cots beneath a tree.

Navya, who is an entrepreneur by profession, runs a women-centric health tech company and often posts about her work on social media.

Navya also hosted a podcast show 'What the Hell Navya' where her mother and grandmother Jaya Bachchan talked about various issues concerning women.

