Nawazuddin Siddiqui wraps up the shoot of 'Noorani Chehra'

Mumbai, March 31 Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently took to his social media to share the glimpses from the wrap-up of 'Noorani Chehra' he was shooting for. He posed with his fellow cast members and the crew of the project.

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram, he penned a heartfelt note for the team in the caption. The actor wrote, "It's a wrap to one of the most joyous experience filming #NooraniChehra. It was more fun filled because of the amazing Co-actors @nupursanon @sonnalliseygall @jassie.gill @aasifkhan_1 @dollyahluwalia @officialzakirhussain #ShaguftaAli @ram_naresh_diwakar & others."

Continuing in the caption, he also expressed his gratitude to the film's director and producers.

"& the coolest Director to work with @navaniatsingh. A special mention to the most wonderful Producers @kumarmangatpathak #RajeevMalhotra @sharmadeepakr @suniel9 @gorgeousneeta. A fun ride comes to an end, see you all in theatre".

The film also stars Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's younger sister, Nupur Sanon.

Besides this, Nawaz also has 'Tiku Weds Sheru' in his kitty. This year, he will be seen portraying seven different roles across genres.

