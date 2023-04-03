Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twin sons

Chennai, April 3 Actress Nayanthara has finally revealed the full names of her twin boys, whom she welcomed via surrogacy.

Nayanthara was at an award function here, where she spoke about the middle name of her twins, whose first names are Uyir and Ulagam.

Nayanthara was asked to share the full names of her twin boys and she said: "My first son is Uyir Rudronil N. Shivan and my second son is Ulag Dhaivag N. Shivan."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor