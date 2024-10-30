Nayanthara's docu-film finally gets a release date, to be out in November

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : The wait is finally over as Netflix on Wednesday announced the release date of Nayanthara's docu-film.

Titled 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale', the project will be launched on the streaming giant on the actress' birthday on November 18.

Earlier, the documentary was announced as Nayanthara's wedding film. Later, it became a docu-film about her illustrious career and personal life.

Sharing the release date, Netflix on Instagram wrote, "In every universe, she's the brightest star. Watch the lady superstar and her stellar journey on Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale on 18 November, only on Netflix!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBvKON7T9zE/?hl=en

Earlier the teaser for Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale was unveiled at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event . The little over one-minute teaser showcases the preparations for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's grand wedding.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

The couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy in 2022. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his twin newborns named Uyir and Ulagam. In the images, the duo was seen kissing the feet of their babies.

He captioned the post by writing, "Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, and our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great."

Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan last year and has also appeared in Tamil films such as Iraivan and Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor