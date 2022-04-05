'Nayika Devi' poster exudes royalty of Maharaja Kumarpal Solanki

Mumbai, April 5 The makers of the Gujarati period drama 'Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen', released a new poster featuring actor Manoj Joshi in the avatar of Maharaja Kumarpal Solanki from the Chaulukya (Solanki) dynasty of Gujarat.

The poster shows him seated on his majestic throne with his kingly body posture and the monarchy sword to his right.

Nitin G, the director of the film said, "We have a commendable team. And the ceaseless love and support showered by the audience validate this. Manoj Joshi is a very fine actor and he has done complete justice to the character of Maharaja Kumarpal Solanki."

Talking about the poster, producer Umesh Sharma said, "We are glad that several gems of the industry are working with us to highlight the story of Nayika Devi. Manoj Joshi has faultlessly carried the charter of Maharaja Kumarpal Solanki throughout the movie and we couldn't have found anyone more perfect than him."

'Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen', produced by Umesh Sharma and directed by Nitin G, features music by Parth Thakkar with the lyrics written by Chirag Tripathi. The film will hit the screens on May 6 under the banner of A Tree Entertainment.

