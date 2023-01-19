NCP leader Hema Pimple slams Amruta Fadnavis for 'shooting reel' with Riyaz Ali at govt bungalow

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, has made news again with her new song. Amruta Fadnavis has now made a video on the 'Mood Bana Liya' song with reel star Riyaz Ali.

In this video, along with Riyaz Ali, Amruta Fadnavis is seen dancing to the song's hook step. This reel video of Amruta with Riyaz Ali is going viral.

However, NCP spokesperson Hema has objected to Amruta Fadnavis's reel.

Commenting on Amruta Fadnavis' reel with Riyaz, Pimple said, "Amruta Fadnavis has shared a reel video with Riyaz Ali on her Instagram account." "That reel video has been shot in a government bungalow." Did Amruta Fadnavis get written permission from the government to make a reel in a government bungalow? They should also make this viral like a reel."

Hema Pimple has also criticised Amruta Fadnavis's Y-level security. "The government has already illegally given Amruta Fadnavis Y-level security." In reality, Y-level facilities are exclusively available to constitutional post-holders. "However, Amruta Fadnavis has been given this kind of security by a government that is misusing its power," she added.