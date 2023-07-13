Neha Dhupia looking forward to actively working in films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Actor Neha Dhupia was away from the silver screen for a while as she chose to give her full attention to her kids.

Now that her kids are growing up, Neha believes that it’s time to keep the wheel moving, and having time in her hand, she’s all set to juggle being an actor and a mother.

Neha recently wrapped up shooting for 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanaam', in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri.

Talking about her “back in action” mode, Neha said, “I have always been the kind to always work on multiple projects. I actively and willingly took a step back from acting barring a few projects that I knew I could balance as a mother and being an entrepreneur. However, I always knew I would get back to acting in a larger way again. And now I feel the time is right.”

She added, “Now as my kids are growing older, I want to balance between motherhood and being an actor. I know that I have it in me to certainly manage to give equal attention to my family and being a full-time actor too.”

Neha was seen in 'A Thursday'. In the film, she essayed the role of a pregnant police officer. More Details regarding her upcoming projects are awaited.

