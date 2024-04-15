Neha Dhupia shares her own ‘highlights’ from CSK-MI match with Kareena, John and Angad

Mumbai, April 15 Actress Neha Dhupia attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians along with her “crew” featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, John Abraham, and Angad Bedi.

Neha took to Instagram and shared her “very own highlights” from the evening, which included Kareena retouching her lipstick, Neha cheering as Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit a hat-trick of sixes, and then all four posing together.

The actress captioned the string of pictures: “My very own highlights from last evening! Love the sport (cricket emoji) loved the energy … loved our crew.”

Dhoni, 42, in a packed Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, hammered Hardik Pandya for a hat-trick of sixes and a double to help his team Chennai Super Kings, cross the 200-run mark. His team won by 20 runs against Mumbai Indians.

On the work front, Neha has her diaries full with ‘No Filter Neha’, an OTT show called ‘Therapy Sherapy’ and ‘Bad Newz’ with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri. She also has an international film titled 'Blue 52'.

