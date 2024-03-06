Neha Kakkar says she’s shooting for something that ‘may create history’

Mumbai, March 6 Singer Neha Kakkar, who has churned out hits one after the another, is now working on something, which she feels “may create history”.

Neha, who has given an array of superhit songs including 'Balenciaga', 'Dilbar', 'O saki saki' and 'Garmi', took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the sun and some trees.

For the caption, Neha wrote: “Shooting for something that may create history” along with a time stamp.

Neha started her singing journey at a very early stage. In 2005, she participated in ‘Indian Idol’, a singing based reality show. From there, she made debut as a chorus singer in ‘Meerabai Not Out’.

In 2012, he rose to prominence with 'Second Hand Jawaani' from Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Cocktail'.

The singer later belted out hits such as 'Sunny Sunny', 'London Thumakda', 'Manali Trance', 'Garmi' and 'Dilbar' to name a few.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor